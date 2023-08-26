The largest spiders on earth are crawling for love in San Diego. Here's what to know about tarantulas

Furry, eight-legged arachnids may be more visible in San Diego County this time of year, the San Diego County Parks Department says, but don't be alarmed: “They’re just minding their own business trying to find some love.”

NBC 7 has received video of several close encounters between San Diego County residents and tarantulas. In one, a tarantula appeared near a trailhead for Mount Fortuna. In another, the arachnid was found in the backyard of a Scripps Ranch home, which was in a canyon-like area. These San Diegans should consider themselves lucky they didn't find a tarantula in their microwave.

San Diego County Park Ranger Nate Pownell says it's not unusual for more frequent sightings this time of year, when male tarantulas come out of their burrows to find a mate. But their visibility does not mean residents should be concerned. It's all part of the natural ecosystem.

Of course, Pownell has enough experience with these carnivorous creatures to have outgrown that fear -- if it ever even existed. His pet tarantula Don Chuy joined him for an interview with NBC 7, where he showed off just how non-threatening to humans the species really is by allowing Chuy to crawl across his hand and arm.

"It’s natural to be fearful of them," Pownell said. "It’s not every day that you come in contact with a tarantula, but just know that as long as you’re calm and you give them their space, they will leave you alone."

Whether you want to believe it or not, two types of tarantulas are found throughout San Diego County -- the California Black Tarantula and the California Bronze Tarantula. They are generally seen in open space areas and mountain slopes, making East County communities like Ramona and Poway hubs for the arachnids -- particularly during mating season in the late summer and early fall, Pownell said.

This quest for love also doubles as a death march for these star-crossed lovers. Once a male tarantula mates with a female, they have to "dash or be dinner" for a hungry female tarantula. Even if male tarantulas survive that encounter, they typically die anyway. Females, on the other hand, live to be around 30 years old.

Tarantulas are ambush predators and "pounce" on their prey, but they will not bite a human except in the most rare of circumstances.

They are "very docile, not harmful to humans," Pownell said. "While all tarantulas do have venom and can bite, it is very rare that they will do so. They will only do so if they feel threatened."

You'll know if a tarantula feels threatened if they scooch back and stand with their front legs raised in an attempt to make themselves look bigger.

"A good rule of thumb when you’re in a park or anywhere in nature is if you leave it alone, it will leave you alone," Pownell said.

In the very unusual event a person gets bit, Pownell advises people to wash the area with soap or water, add a cold compress and monitor for any symptoms. If you experience symptoms, call 911.

It is also rare that a San Diegan will find a tarantula in their home, but it can happen if doors or windows are left open, especially at night when these nocturnal creatures like to roam.

"If they are in your home, just give them a nice little gentle push off into the outside," Pownell said, suggesting using a piece of paper or cardboard to do so. "It really doesn’t want anything to do with you; you want nothing to do with it."