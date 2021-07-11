swimming pools

‘Swimmy' Pool Sharing App Dives into San Diego

Swimmy provides San Diego Pool owners extra cash this summer while guests can beat the heat without the beach crowds

By Katie Lane

Is your pool sitting idle this summer? Are you catching rays beachside? Well, you don't have to let your pool go to waste this summer.

Swimmy, a private pool sharing pioneer in Europe, is now welcoming San Diego pool owners to earn some extra cash by listing their underutilized swimming pools this summer.

Swimmy’s pool sharing app connects swimmers and sunbathers with pool rentals in their area. The platform, available on Apple and Android stores, is essentially like Airbnb or Vrbo, but instead of houses or cars, it's all about pools. 

"For the first time in a long time, friends and families are getting together, and pool sharing appeals to local guests who are looking for a ‘mini vacation’ or an alternative for a birthday party, special event, girl’s day, and more," Isobella Harkrider, a spokesperson for Swimmy, said.

Registration is free to all pool owners and guests, just visit the website.

The platform currently has 130 thousand registered users in Europe and the U.S. combined.

