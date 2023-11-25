Swimming hazard warning issued as high tide hits San Diego County beaches

A swimming hazard warning has been issued at San Diego County beaches from early Sunday until Monday morning, forecasters said Saturday.

The warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday, with potential high tides of over 6 feet accompanied by minor tidal overflow due to elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet on west-facing beaches, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS urged the public to avoid water contact until the warning is lifted. Minor flooding of low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks was also expected.

Forecasters said no hazardous marine conditions are expected through at least Wednesday.

Sunday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 5 feet, a mixed south swell from 210 degrees and a west swell from 290 degrees.

Sunday and Monday's conditions for the downtown San Diego area are expected to be mostly sunny, with highs reaching about 70 degrees.

Winds will peak Sunday morning, then weaken through Monday, allowing marine air to return to coastal areas. It will be a bit warmer through Tuesday as a storm system forms and approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected through Friday, with daytime temperatures hitting the high 60s to low 70s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the low 70s.

San Diego County desert areas are expected to see highs in the lower 70s throughout the week, with daytime temperatures ranging from the high 50s to mid-60s in the mountains.