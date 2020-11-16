Santee

Sweet Celebration: Santee to Give Away Treats to Mark 40th Year

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Soft Serve
Sullivan's

The City of Santee is celebrating its 40th year by offering residents free, sweet treats next month to mark the milestone.

Ice cream, cookies and even cheesecake bites will be given away at various locations on Dec. 1 to mark the East County city’s 40th year. The sweet celebration will end with a special firework display at 7 p.m.

As of Thursday, seven locations have signed up to be a Sweet Treat Stop for Santee’s celebration:

  • Santee City Hall – From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., gourmet treats by Lantern Crest’s Executive Chef Mario Esparza
  • Dairy Queen – From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., small soft serve cone of either chocolate or vanilla
  • Go Get Yogurt – From 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., birthday-size frozen yogurt with one topping
  • NatSweets – From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., chocolate chip or birthday cake cookie or a scoop of ice cream
  • The Cupcake Store – From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., mini cupcakes
  • Whipped Cake Shop – From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., gingerbread cheesecake bites.

The treats will be available while supplies last.

What was formally known as a small farming town by the name of Cowelstown, Santee became its own city in 1980. It didn’t come without obstacles – an initiative for Santee’s cityhood was voted against in 1976.

To learn more about Santee’s history, click here.

