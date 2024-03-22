SWAT standoff underway in Santee apartment complex

A SWAT standoff is underway at an apartment building in Santee after a man inside is not cooperating with deputies.

Police were called to the apartment complex on Fanita Drive at around 2:30 a.m. but left shortly after when they were called again around 3 a.m., San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies said.

Deputies say a man is inside but is not cooperating.

No other information was available.

