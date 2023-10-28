SWAT standoff ends with arrest of man who holed up with dead body in Del Cerro motel room

The dead body of a woman was found inside a hotel room in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego where a man had barricaded himself from police for six hours on Friday, San Diego police said.

After the hours-long SWAT standoff on Friday, San Diego police arrested the suspect, identified as Owerrie Davon Bacon, Jr., 28, of San Bernardino, SDPD said.

The deceased body found is that of a 31-year-old woman. Police have identified the woman but her name is being withheld pending family notifications, according to SDPD.

Bacon Jr. was booked into San Diego County Jail for Murder, Attempted Murder, Assault with a Deadly Woman and Assaulting a Police Service Dog with a Deadly Weapon, SDPD said.

SDPD dispatchers received call at 10:49 a.m. reporting a man refusing to leave a motel room at the Days Inn located at 5343 Adobe Falls Rd.

Not long after, police were alerted that Bacon Jr. had broken a window and threatened several hotel staff members with a knife, police said.

Blood was noticed in the room coupled with an emanating odor, indicating a dead person may be inside, police said.

Upon arrival, officers tried contacting Bacon Jr. to have him exit peacefully, but he refused to leave, barricading himself with the knife.

Due to the dangerous nature of the situation, officers called in their SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics Unit) team, a canine officer and emergency negotiators, police said.

NBC 7 video footage shows a police robot bringing Bacon Jr. a cigarette during negotiations. After taking the cigarette, he appeared to throw the robot over the motel railing.

A SWAT response was requested after a man with a knife barricaded himself in a Del Cerro hotel room on Friday, authorities said.

After several hours of refusing to exit the hotel, Bacon Jr. finally complied, though still armed with the knife.

Officers deployed a police service dog to subdue the man, who stabbed the dog several times, police said. The dog's protective vest deflected all but one stabbing. Several SWAT officers were then able to subdue Bacon Jr. and take the knife from him.

Today, during a SWAT operation, K9 Hondo was attacked and stabbed. Thanks to his protective vest, all but one of the injuries were deflected, and we are deeply grateful that his injuries are not life-threatening.

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/qqs9J1k59i — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 28, 2023

Hondo, the SDPD K-9, is expected to survive. This was the second time Hondo has been attacked, police wrote on X. He will spend the next few days recovering at home.

One officer had minor injuries from the confrontation and the suspect was not injured, police said.

After officers arrested Bacon Jr. and cleared the room, they found the body of a dead woman inside and SDPD Homicide Detectives began investigating the incident.

The woman appears to have suffered multiple stab wounds and other traumatic injuries, police said. At this early point in the investigation, little else is known about circumstances that led to the woman's death, including the relationship between the woman and the suspect, according to SDPD.

Detectives have learned that the suspect had been staying at the hotel for the past several days and at least two calls have been made regarding his refusal to leave. Those calls did not involve reports of injuries or threats, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.