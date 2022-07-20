east village

Suspicious Device Discovered in East Village: SDPD

No evacuations have been ordered for neighboring businesses or homes

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego police respond to a call of a suspicious package in downtown's East Village neighborhood on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
San Diego police found a suspicious device while responding to a call in East Village, the department confirmed Wednesday.

SDPD received a call of a suspicious tracking device and a white, powdery substance near the intersection of Tenth Avenue and B Street. Images from the scene showed officers shutting down the intersection as they responded to the report.

Authorities recovered a small package from underneath a nearby car during their search. It is unclear what contents were contained in the package.

No evacuations have been ordered for neighboring businesses or homes. The investigation is ongoing.

