Suspected Smuggler With 10 Undocumented People in SUV Leads Border Patrol on Short Pursuit

The driver hit Border Patrol and civilian vehicles during the pursuit, and four Border Patrol agents were treated for injuries at the hospital

Ten undocumented immigrants were detained after the car they were allegedly being smuggled in led Border Patrol agents on a high-speed chase that ended in a multi-vehicle collision that injured four agents.

The pursuit began at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of an SUV failed to stop at the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 94 in Dulzura, according to the Agent Justin Castrejon.

Agents followed the SUV until it came to a stop at Lyons Valley Road. As agents approached the SUV, the driver sped off and the pursuit resumed.

A short time later, the driver crashed into at least two civilian vehicles. The driver also hit Border Patrol vehicles during the course of the chase, Castrejon said.

Four Border Patrol agents involved in the pursuit were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Castrejon.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger were arrested and accused of smuggling, and 10 undocumented people were detained.

