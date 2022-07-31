San Diego Bay

Suspected DUI Driver Plunges Into San Diego Bay

The man and a female passenger got out of the vehicle through an open window and swam ashore

By City News Service

San-Diego-Harbor-Police-generic-102815
NBC 7

A 48-year-old man who drove his vehicle into San Diego Bay Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Harbor Police said.

The man was driving a Kia Soul with a 22-year-old passenger at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Harbor Island Drive when he drove off the road and into the bay, said Harbor Police Sgt. Troy Nicol.

The man and woman got out of the vehicle through an open window and swam ashore, the sergeant said.

The man was booked into jail and was being held on $50,000 bail. A tow truck hauled the car out of the water.

This article tagged under:

San Diego BayDUISan Diego Harbor Police
