Courts and Crime

High Driver Hits Woman in San Ysidro, Leaving Her With Brain Bleed: SDPD

By City News Service

El acusado fue llevado a la cárcel del Condado Harris.
Getty Images

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana after he struck and critically injured a pedestrian in San Ysidro, the San Diego Police Department said Tuesday.

Just after 9:15 p.m. Monday, the victim, a 20- to 25-year-old woman, was walking in a marked crosswalk on Avenida De La Madrid and Smythe Avenue where the impaired driver did not stop his 2006 BMW X3 and struck the woman, according to the SDPD.

San Diego News

rancho santa fe 20 hours ago

Signs of Possible Horse Neglect in Rancho Santa Fe Prompt Investigation

San Diego State University 17 hours ago

WATCH: SDSU Fans Rush Gates, Scale Fences to Get Into Watch Party Inside Viejas Arena

The victim suffered a brain bleed and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Officers evaluated the driver, and arrested him on suspicion of a DUI, according to police.

No witnesses or cameras were available to determine the at-fault party, the department reported.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Courts and CrimeInvestigationcrashSan YsidroDUI
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us