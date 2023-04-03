Signs of Horse Neglect in Rancho Santa Fe Prompt Investigation

For the second time in as many days, San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a ranch on Artesian Road near Rancho Santa Fe after reports that a man there was brandishing a gun. The first incident happened Friday evening, and the second and third on Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released the name of the man with the gun who they detained, but did not arrest.

San Diego County Animal Services Officers are investigating the property after receiving multiple reports of horses living in unhealthy conditions.

Animal advocates told NBC 7 they witnessed horses living in filthy conditions with no shelter, their feet caked in horse droppings and with bones protruding due to a lack of food.

“We’re observing here today horses that are very lame, that have trouble just getting around. They’ve observed one with a huge gash on its left foot, and it's clearly in pain as it's walking,” Audrey Reynolds told NBC 7 on Friday evening.

Reynolds is the founder and president of the Saving Horses Rescue. She told NBC 7 that she and others have been keeping an eye on the horses that live there and have noticed a lack of care.

“There was an emergency situation out here a couple days ago that warranted a quick and emergency visit from an animal control officer,” Reynolds said.

In that situation, an elderly mare had fallen in the mud and was unable to get up. A spokesman for San Diego County confirmed the horse died before officers could humanely euthanize it.

The county spokesperson told NBC 7 that the horses are being cared for by a veterinarian who is cooperating with investigators.

On Monday afternoon the county released an updated statement which read in part:

“Officers have not yet been granted full access to all the animals on the property. But today, an Animal Services veterinarian spoke to the owner’s private veterinarian about the animals under her care and treatment. Those discussions are ongoing, and Animal Services will continue to investigate the safety, well-being and veterinarian-led care of the animals while respecting the rights of the property owner.”

NBC 7 learned from animal advocates that the alleged abuse was reported on March 17. On Monday, the county revealed that investigators met with the owner and/or her veterinarian a total of eight times.

Property owners have current and long-standing licenses with the California Horse Racing Board. The board released a brief statement which says in part:

“The horses in question are not located at a facility licensed by the CHRB. The CHRB will be leaving this investigation to the agencies with jurisdiction -- where the violations are alleged to have occurred (San Diego County Sheriff and Animal Services). Once those agencies complete their investigations, the CHRB will determine whether the individual licensed owners have violated any CHRB rules and will proceed accordingly.”

NBC 7 reached out to the owners of the property, but neither our calls nor emails were answered.