Suspected DUI Driver Arrested Following Double Fatal Crash in National City

Two people were killed Wednesday night after they were hit by a suspected DUI driver in National City, according to police.

A teen girl and a man who were crossing the street near the intersection of East Plaza Boulevard and Harbison Avenue were struck by the driver sometime around 10:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Camacho of the National City Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrians on the ground and the driver still on scene in the vehicle. The girl died at the scene and the man succumbed to his injuries while at Scripps Mercy Hospital, Camacho said.

It is unclear what relationship the two victims had, but authorities believe it was familial.

"Male appears to be related in some fashion,” Camacho said. “We're still determining that."

The sergeant said the driver showed symptoms of being drunk and was arrested as a result. Authorities have not released her name or what charges she may face.

Details on the deceased, such as their names or age, have not been disclosed. The investigation is ongoing.