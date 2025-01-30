Crime and Courts

Fire at Oceanside movie theater was intentional, investigators say

The Oceanside Fire Department is investigating a suspected arson fire late Wednesday night at the Regal Cinema.

By City News Service

The Regal Cinemas movie theater in Oceanside as seen from Google Street View.
On Thursday authorities said a fire was deliberately set in a plastic drainage pipe outside a movie theatre in downtown Oceanside with nobody inside at the time.

The fire was first reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Regal Cinema at 401 Mission Ave., the Oceanside Fire Department said in a statement.

Fire crews found fire coming from a drainage pipe on the front wall of the theater and heavy smoke was billowing from the roof above, the OFD statement said.

Crews were assigned to make sure nobody was inside the theater, the OFD said.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the point of origin and found a room on the opposite side of that exterior wall, that had been filled with smoke. Damage to the inside was kept to a minimum, fire officials said.

The OFD said its investigators were at the scene looking for the cause of the fire and so far, no suspects have been identified.

