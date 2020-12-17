Suspect Arrested in Homicide Investigation in Point Loma

Police have arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation in Point Loma, San Diego Police said Thursday.

Police arrested Armando Alvarado, 19, of San Diego on Saturday, Dec. 12, and was booked into county jail for murder. The second suspect, Angel Garcia, 18, of San Diego was arrested on Dec. 2 for murder.

Both are connected to a robbery attempt that resulted in a person dead.

On Nov. 25, Eduardo Salguero, 18, hit a building near Kemper Street and Kenyon Street just after 6:15 p.m. after an armed robbery took place in his car.

After an SDPD Homicide Unit investigation, it was learned that the Salguero arranged to purchase an item through Snapchat. When he arrived to meet the sellers, two men entered his vehicle. During the transaction, one of the suspects produced a firearm and multiple gunshots were fired inside the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene on foot after the crash.

#Happeningnow SDPD behind Point Loma Plaza investigating the shooting death of a person killed behind the wheel of a car. #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/oAVisfHgtb — Susan Edelman (@DaveSummersNBC7) November 26, 2020

Salguero was found with at least one gunshot wound and he later died at a local hospital, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.