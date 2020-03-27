Suspect Arrested at San Ysidro POE in Death of Man Found at Motel

San Diego police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a motel room about a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jonathan Orduno, 19, was identified as the suspect in the case and was arrested on Thursday, more than a week after 22-year-old Adrian Torres-Garcia was found dead at the motel on Calle Primera in San Ysidro.

San Diego police said Garcia had wounds to his upper body but did not provide further details on the manner of death.

It is unclear if or how the two men knew each other but investigators noted that the attack did not appear to be random.

When homicide investigators launched their investigation on March 18, they said little was known about what led to the man's death. Detectives were interviewing family and friends to determine who the man may have been with on the day of his death.

The investigation led them to Orduno, who was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and booked into San Diego County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder, SDPD said. No bail has been set.

The investigation into the homicide was ongoing, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.