first alert forecast

Sunny Weather Saturday in San Diego County, Breezy on Sunday

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Abundant sunshine was seen Saturday morning across Southern California, the National Weather Service said. While north-northeast Santa Ana winds were expected to subside this afternoon before revving up this evening and becoming stronger.

San Diego County was predicted to get breezy on Sunday, forecasters said.  A weak high-pressure ridge aloft will follow for Monday with fair, dry and warmer weather ahead of a low-pressure system dropping south well off the coast. The NWS said a storm back east was too far south to bring much rain to Southern California.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 62-67 degrees with overnight lows of 38-47, the NWS said. Inland valley highs will be 69-74 with overnight lows of 35-42.

Mountain highs were expected to be 59-65 with overnight lows of 27-33. Highs in the deserts will be 72-77 with overnight lows of 40-46.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Gusty winds and very low relative humidity were expected to elevate fire weather conditions from late Saturday night into Monday, the NWS said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Petco Park Vaccination Super Station Closed Through Tuesday

basketball 10 mins ago

Aztecs Win Another Close One vs. Boise State

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us