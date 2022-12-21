Sunny San Diego Will Have One of The Warmest Forecasts in The U.S. for Christmas

Sweater weather is not in the forecast this weekend in San Diego, where it will be one of the warmest cities in the U.S. for Christmas.

While the rest of the country faces cold conditions due to arctic air spilling from Canada, San Diego County will be untouched and will get a break from the chilly conditions we’ve experienced recently. So although we won’t be getting a white Christmas, Santa will instead need his sunglasses when he visits Southern California.

“(It’ll be) unseasonably warm with beach weather in the forecast for the coast on Christmas Eve,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

With that, you’ll want to shed the extra layers you’ve grown accustomed to over the past few chilly days. The Christmas Eve forecast is as followed:

Coast – 75

Inland – 79

Mountains – 60

“And your Christmas Day is going to be very similar, so we’ll still have warm weather,” Parveen said. “It’s going to last across the entire weekend and even into early next week.”

San Diego County’s Christmas Day forecast is as followed:

Coast – 76

Inland 80

Mountains – 61

The unseasonably warm temperatures won’t last long, as conditions are forecasted to cool down early next week. Decreasing temps will be followed by the possibility of a storm approaching our region later next week.