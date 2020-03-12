balboa park

Stop and Smell the Flowers at Japanese Friendship Garden’s Cherry Blossom Festival

Presale tickets for the floral event are available for $14 online

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

"Sakura" Cherry Blossoms at the riverside
Getty Images

Plumes of pink are returning to the Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park as springtime lovers anticipate the eventual bloom of the garden’s cherry blossoms.

JFG’s 15th annual Cherry Blossom Week returns March 16 through March 22 to celebrate the seasonal sight with entertainment, street food and vendors. Adults can enjoy a beer and sake garden while children can head to the tea garden.

Presale tickets are available for the Saturday and Sunday of the week for those who want to secure entry. The presale ticket allows holders to access an express entrance that will be located at the bamboo gate near the Organ Pavilion.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Local Travelers React to Trump’s European Travel Ban, Coronavirus

San Diego Loyal 10 hours ago

Loyal Get First Win, Postpone Next Home Match

Presale tickets will cost $14 while general admission for the garden will remain at $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and active/retired military. Children under the age of 6 can enter for free.

Japanese Friendship Garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This article tagged under:

balboa parkcherry blossomJapanese Friendship Garden
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us