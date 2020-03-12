Stop and Smell the Flowers at Japanese Friendship Garden’s Cherry Blossom Festival

Plumes of pink are returning to the Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park as springtime lovers anticipate the eventual bloom of the garden’s cherry blossoms.

JFG’s 15th annual Cherry Blossom Week returns March 16 through March 22 to celebrate the seasonal sight with entertainment, street food and vendors. Adults can enjoy a beer and sake garden while children can head to the tea garden.

Presale tickets are available for the Saturday and Sunday of the week for those who want to secure entry. The presale ticket allows holders to access an express entrance that will be located at the bamboo gate near the Organ Pavilion.

Presale tickets will cost $14 while general admission for the garden will remain at $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and active/retired military. Children under the age of 6 can enter for free.

Japanese Friendship Garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.