Staying Positive During the Pandemic: Local Restaurant Shares Story

D.Z. Akins in La Mesa is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

It’s a very large mom and pop shop that has had to switch up things quite a bit over the last six months, at one point moving their whole restaurant into the parking lot!

But inside, it is made up of a gift shop, deli, fresh pastry counter and restaurant, so it took some creativity to make sure social distancing is in place.

It was also an adjustment for the staff at the start of COVID-19, because it’s really like a family; the staff knows the customers really well and they’re used to talking quite a bit during visits.

They’ve added more and more safety measures through the pandemic; plexi glass in between tables, more outdoor seating, disinfecting menus to name a few.

The owner, Elan Akin, told NBC 7 they've actually learned a lot along the way and they've been pretty surprised at how well some changes have worked for them.

“The rules changing all the time it has definitely allowed us to get creative and think outside of our normal comfortable box. We have moved outside, moved back inside, done a version of both. In a way we’re happy that we never knew that we could be an outdoor restaurant,” Akin explained.

It's also been very important for D.Z. Akins to keep their staff employed.

They are still employing almost all their staff which means they’re keeping money in their pockets and food on their tables.