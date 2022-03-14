SR-78 Shut Down in Both Directions in San Pasqual Valley: CHP

State Route 78 will be closed in both directions for the next few hours Monday morning after a semi-truck crashed in Escondido.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said an off-duty deputy came across a semi-truck on its side near the 19000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road, just a couple of miles from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. A tow truck was called and began to head to the scene around 5:45 a.m.

As a result of the crash, SR-78 will be closed in both directions for up to three hours, California Highway Patrol dispatch warns. Caltrans added that westbound lanes of SR-78 are closed at Academy Road while eastbound lanes are shut down at Bandy Canyon.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. It is unclear if any injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

