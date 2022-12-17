Spring Valley SWAT Standoff Causes Nearby Evacuations

Residences near 8900 Spring Place in Spring Valley were evacuated Saturday night during a SWAT standoff that started as a domestic violence situation, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A man is inside of the home armed with a gun and refuses to come out, according to SDSO Lt. David Collins.

Deputies made callouts, but the standoff is still ongoing as of 10 p.m., Lt. Collins said.

This is an ongoing situation. Check back at this page for more details as NBC 7 will continue to update readers as the information arrives.