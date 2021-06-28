Spot Fires Along SR-78 in Vista Force Evacuations at Nearby Apartments

Apartment units were evacuated near a series of spot fires that sparked Monday night along westbound State Route 78 in Vista.

At least five separate fires sparked along the highway between Sycamore Avenue and Mar Vista Drive, according to Vista Fire Department Deputy Chief Brett Davidson.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Mike Rand said units from two separate apartment complexes adjacent to the fires were evacuated. Two vehicles in nearby parking lots were destroyed, according to Davidson.

No structures were damaged, Davidson said.

The Vista and San Marcos fire departments are responding.

Westbound SR-78 was closed between Sycamore Avenue and Mar Vista Drive, according to Caltrans.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.