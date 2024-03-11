Splitting aces: Padres and Dodgers announce starting pitchers for Seoul Series

In nine days the Padres and Dodgers will start first Major League Baseball series ever in South Korea. They are not skimping on star power for the historic event.

The probable pitchers have been revealed and with three All-Stares and a $325 million man both teams are putting their best arms forward. Yu Darvish gets the Opening Day start for San Diego while LA counters with Tyler Glasnow. In game two it’s Joe Musgrove on the hill against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Here are your starting pitcher matchups for next week's #SeoulSeries! 💪 pic.twitter.com/hPGT1o9luP — MLB (@MLB) March 11, 2024

Seeing Darvish and Musgrove ready to go is a great sign for Padres fans. Both starters had their 2023 seasons cut short with injuries and, even though they had a clean bill of health when Spring Training started, the fact they're going to be on the mound to start the season is reassuring. The Dodgers starters will both be making their LA debuts.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Glasnow was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay while Yamamoto singed a massive free agent contract after a wildly successful career in Japan. In fact, Musgrove is the lowest-paid of this foursome and he's in the middle of a 5-year, $100 million deal.

The Seoul Series will be played March 20 and 21 with both games starting at 3:00 a.m. California time.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.