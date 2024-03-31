Spirit Airlines to offer 5 more routes from San Diego by this summer

Are you starting to plan your summer vacation? Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines announced that it will add five new destinations out of San Diego by this summer.

The Florida-based airline will soon begin daily nonstop flights from San Diego International Airport to Baltimore, Houston, Portland, Sacramento and Salt Lake City, according to a Spirit spokesperson.

Here's when Spirit will offer daily flights to each destination:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Baltimore - Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) - May 21

- Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) - May 21 Houston - George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) - May 8

- George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) - May 8 Portland - Portland International Airport (PDX) - June 5

- Portland International Airport (PDX) - June 5 Sacramento - Sacramento International Airport (SMF) - April 10

- Sacramento International Airport (SMF) - April 10 Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) - June 20

Once these destinations launch, Spirit will have eight nonstop routes from San Diego. The airline — which started service at SAN in 2011 — already offers flights to Oakland, Las Vegas and San Jose.