Spirit Airlines to offer 5 more routes from San Diego by this summer

The Florida-based airline will soon begin daily nonstop flights from San Diego International Airport to Baltimore, Houston, Portland, Sacramento and Salt Lake City, according to a Spirit spokesperson

By Danielle Smith

A Spirit Airlines jet comes in for a landing
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Are you starting to plan your summer vacation? Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines announced that it will add five new destinations out of San Diego by this summer.

The Florida-based airline will soon begin daily nonstop flights from San Diego International Airport to Baltimore, Houston, Portland, Sacramento and Salt Lake City, according to a Spirit spokesperson.

Here's when Spirit will offer daily flights to each destination:

  • Baltimore - Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) - May 21
  • Houston - George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) - May 8
  • Portland - Portland International Airport (PDX) - June 5
  • Sacramento - Sacramento International Airport (SMF) - April 10
  • Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) - June 20

Once these destinations launch, Spirit will have eight nonstop routes from San Diego. The airline — which started service at SAN in 2011 — already offers flights to Oakland, Las Vegas and San Jose.

