Frontier Airlines adding new nonstop destination out of San Diego

By Danielle Smith

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Frontier Airlines is expected to launch a nonstop service between San Diego and El Paso, Texas, starting in May, the ultra-low-cost carrier announced Wednesday.

The Denver-based airline announced it's adding a total of 17 new routes across the U.S., including services from Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

"We are excited to yet again expand our route map with a focus on underserved and overpriced markets as we head into spring," Josh Flyr, Frontier's vice president of network and operations design, said in a news release. "Increasing the number of cities with an ultra-low fare option helps ensure even more consumers can take to the skies this year to visit friends and family or experience a new destination on their travel wish list."

The new route between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and El Paso International Airport (ELP) will begin on May 16, and the flights in both directions will run three times a week, the airline's website says.

The airline is offering fares starting at $19 if purchased by 8:59 p.m. Friday. This promotional fare offer is valid for nonstop travel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday through June 19, according to the news release.

