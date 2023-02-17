Spirit Airlines Announces New Route, Including Flights to San José from San Diego

Spirit Airlines announced their bright yellow planes will start cruising from San Diego to San José for the first time in June.

They also included routes from Las Vegas and Dallas to San Jose. Travelers can expect to fly to San José starting June 7, 2023.

"Today's announcement is a step forward for our Airport, our City, and for air travel in our region," said John Aitken, San José Mineta International Airport Director of Aviation. "This new partnership reflects a return to leisure travel and demonstrates how aviation markets are shifting to expand toward new opportunities and approaches."

The new service marks the seventh airport spirit served in the Golden State. Spirit first launched California service back in 2000.