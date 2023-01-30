air travel

Alaska Airlines Increases Nonstops to the East Coast, Pacific Northwest

New Alaska Airlines nonstop flights include service to Washington, D.C., Eugene, Oregon, and Tampa

By City News Service

Alaska Airlines Airbus A320-214 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on January 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alaska Airlines will begin offering daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Washington, D.C., and Eugene, Oregon, starting June 15, it was announced Monday.

Alaska will also run seasonal nonstop service between San Diego and Tampa, Florida, beginning Oct. 5. Flights to Tampa will operate daily, representing the only service between the two cities.

Top San Diego Stories

El Cajon Jan 29

Fire in El Cajon Damages Storage Facility in Strip Mall

Downtown San Diego 19 hours ago

3 Hospitalized in String of Attacks, Including Sexual Assault, in Downtown San Diego, Police say

"The announcement of new destinations on Alaska Airlines is a great way to start the year," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. "Our community benefits from the addition of flights to the East Coast and Pacific Northwest. We thank Alaska Airlines for the addition of these routes and their continued partnership at SAN."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

With the routes announced Monday, Alaska Airlines will serve 35 nonstop destinations from San Diego.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

air travelSan Diego International Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us