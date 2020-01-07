South Bay’s Newest Hospital Set to Open

There has not been a new hospital in the South Bay in more than 40 years, but that changed Tuesday when Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center officially opens its new seven-story tower.

The $244 million tower adds more than 197,000 square feet to the hospital, 106 private rooms, six state-of-the-art operating rooms, and more amenities for South Bay patients and their families.

“I think that Sharp really met the community needs here at South Bay,” said Flor Lacson, a registered nurse who has worked at the hospital since it first opened in 1975.

“We are just so busy, and we don’t have enough room. So, this is great,” she said.

“We’ve got the best building and a world-class staff inside of it,” said Senior Project Manager Matthew Teichner.

The tower is the first new hospital expansion in San Diego County’s South Bay in more than four decades. It matches the swift growth of the surrounding area, according to Teichner.

“It’s interesting,” he said. “It’s watching it come alive and it’s pretty gratifying.”

Chula Vista is the county’s second largest city.