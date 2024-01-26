South Bay laundromat giving free laundry service to San Diego flood victims

Historic flooding is getting in the way of laundry day for scores of people across San Diego. Thankfully, one Chula Vista laundromat is stepping up to help.

South Bay Coin Laundry is offering free wash and dry for victims this weekend affected by this week's torrential rain and flooding in San Diego, the business wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The laundromat is opening 24/7 for two days to offer free services on Friday and Sunday. South Bay Coin Laundry is located at 1285 Broadway #107 in Chula Vista.

Just bring a photo ID, videos or a bill showing your address in the affected areas and "attendants will turn on all the washers and dryers you need to get your items nice and clean again," the business wrote on Facebook.

Hours of free service: