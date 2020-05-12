Some North County Businesses Want to Reopen ASAP

In Oceanside, business owners told NBC 7 they are itching to open and want more guidance on when that date may be for their business.

“Now I wish I could cut hair because I would open the salon tomorrow and I would start cutting hair,” Juan Velasco said.

Velasco and his wife Anastasia own Slight Edge Hair Salon on South Coast Highway. They manage eight stylists who rely on cutting and styling hair for a living.

“My stylist said ‘I’m running out of money what do I do? I have clients that keep calling me, what do I do?’" Velasco said.

Hair salons across San Diego County are supposed to be shut down under the public health order.

“We need the local leaders to take control of our local community,” Velasco told NBC 7.

Breweries, taprooms and bars are also closed down and are still learning when they will be able to open back up and under what type of measures.

“We all shut down. We locked down. We’re abiding by the rules we were supposed to follow and I think the county as a whole has done a good job and I think it’s time now that we can slowly start to open some things up,” said Travis Esquibel, owner of Tap That Tap Room.

San Diego County restaurants are still only allowing take-out, no dine-in services.

“We don’t want to put profit above people’s health and safety,” said Skylar Johnson, lead server at vegan eatery Eve’s Oceanside.

“When you reopen all at once everything it’s just going to kind of undo all of the hard work that we’ve already done to help flatten the curve,” Johnson said.