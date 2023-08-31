Solana Beach neighbors upset over second-story ADU that would block ocean view

A Solana Beach homeowner is in the process of adding to his home, but that addition is going to block ocean views for some of his neighbors and they're not happy.

“He has taken a great portion of my view and the City of Solana Beach told me there’s really nothing I can do about it,” neighbor Martin Caden said.

NBC 7 visited Solana Beach City Hall to view the plans. They include updating the floor plan on the first floor and adding a second-level ADU with a separate entrance.

Despite the plans causing concern in the community, it appears to be legal under Assembly Bill 2221.

“Basically, what the legislature did was it said local officials have a very limited discretion in setting the height of these ADUs,” Attorney Dan Eaton said.

The neighbors on Brookdale Place are still pleading with the homeowner, but those pleas appear to be falling flat.

“Everything I’ve tried so far has failed. I did a lot of work to try to bring the three neighbors together to try to come up with something that would be acceptable to them so we could all drop it but none of that panned out, so we have to look at that and other options potentially legal options,” neighbor Colm Kenny said.