Is smoke from the Los Angeles wildfires reaching San Diego County?

Smoke is drifting to cities miles away from where five major wildfires are burning in Los Angeles County, prompting several air quality alerts, but will it reach San Diego County?

As of Thursday night, no air quality alerts have been issued in San Diego County, but NBC 7's team of meteorologists are tracking wind movements to determine whether locals will begin to see or smell smoke.

"We're watching that down here to see if any of that smoke ends up migrating down toward San Diego County. So far, we have not seen it," NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said, adding that over the next 12 hours, smoke from the wildfires seems to be billowing offshore.

"Very good news, not necessarily seeing or expecting any of that smoke to make its way down here [over the next 12 hours]," Bledsoe said.

An onshore flow could push smoke that has gone off the coast back toward us, but that remains to be seen, Bledsoe added.

The San Diego County Air Pollution District said San Diego County's air quality levels are expected to be good to moderate both Thursday and Friday.

The ongoing wildfires have put the Los Angeles area under an air quality alert, with the National Weather Service advising Southern California residents to remain indoors with their windows closed and wear N-95 masks if they have to go outside.

When an air quality alert is issued, smoke and windblown dust may be creating particle pollution, which could be an issue for those with respiratory problems like asthma and the elderly, according to the NWS.

"Particle pollution can get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks and difficulty breathing," the NWS said.

The agency urges you to do the following if you smell or see smoke:

Stay inside and keep your windows and doors closed

Don't do intense outdoor physical activity

Turn on your air conditioner and air purifier

Avoid using fans that bring in outside air if possible

Wear an N-95 mask if you go outdoors

Stay away from fireplaces, candles, incense, grilling and gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment

At least five fires fanned by a windstorm continue to burn out of control in the Los Angeles area. Six deaths, two in the Palisades Fire area and four in the Eaton Fire area, have been reported. Officials said earlier that five deaths were in the Eaton Fire area.

"It's extremely frustrating," a fire chief from El Dorado Hills in Northern California told NBC Los Angeles while fighting the Eaton Fire. "I mean, everyone's doing the best they can with what we have, and it's just frustrating that it's just not enough."