Smoke Advisory issued for portions of North County due to Highland Fire in Riverside County

A smoke advisory was issued Tuesday after a fire burning to our north in Riverside County has grew to 2,200 acres overnight, prompting evacuations.

The so-called Highland Fire, was first reported at 12:37 p.m. between Highland Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road, Cal Fire said. As of 7:51 p.m., the fire had burned 1,219 acres, but doubled in size to more than 2,200 acres by Tuesday morning.

The fire is causing smoke affecting portions of North County, particularly in Rainbow, Pala and Fallbrook. The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District said that the smoke is and will continue blowing toward the west as of Tuesday morning. Smoke impacts are likely in areas near and to the west of the fire.

Those who live in areas where there is a strong smell of smoke are recommended to limit physical activity and outdoor time, as well as stay indoors to limit exposure, the county said.