Small Boat Washes Onto Coronado Beach

A boat washed ashore near the Hotel Del Coronado Monday morning.

A passerby called Coronado Police after they spotted the boat at about 5 a.m.

It was not clear how long the boat had been there before it was spotted or if there was anyone on board when it washed up.

NBC 7 is working to gather more details.

Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed waves crashing into the small boat, possibly a panga, just feet away from the dunes that spell "Coronado."

This story will be updated when information becomes available.