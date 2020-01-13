Coronado

Small Boat Washes Onto Coronado Beach

Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed waves crashing into the small boat, just feet away from the dunes that spell "Coronado"

By Christina Bravo

A small boat washed up near the Hotel Del Coronado.

A boat washed ashore near the Hotel Del Coronado Monday morning.

A passerby called Coronado Police after they spotted the boat at about 5 a.m.

It was not clear how long the boat had been there before it was spotted or if there was anyone on board when it washed up.

NBC 7 is working to gather more details.

Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed waves crashing into the small boat, possibly a panga, just feet away from the dunes that spell "Coronado."

This story will be updated when information becomes available.

