Small Balboa Park brush fire prompts firefighter callout

A small vegetation fire near Morley Field has been upgraded to a first alarm, according to officials.

The fire began after noon on Monday near the intersection of Florida and Morley Field drives near the northern tip of the park.

First responders were in for a hot day on the fire, with temperatures in San Diego hitting triple digits and the the 90s in Balboa Park.

A half-dozen or so fire trucks were on scene at 1:15 p.m. when SkyRanger 7 arranged over the scene, and ground crews had kept the fire from spreading more than 1 acre and were mopping up hot spots.

"Florida Drive between Zoo Place and Morley Field Drive will be closed until 3:30 p.m. as crews mop up & clear brush," San Diego Fire tweeted out in the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.