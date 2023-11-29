Skateboarder fighting for life after being struck by a car in Linda Vista

An 18-year-old skateboarder was not expected to survive severe injuries he sustained after he was struck by a vehicle in Linda Vista on Tuesday.

The skateboarder, who was not identified, received a significant skull fracture and brain bleed when he rode against a red light and was struck by two vehicles at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, the San Diego Police Department said.

The skateboarder was riding eastbound in Osler Street on the south side of the Genesee Avenue intersection and a 45-year-old man was driving a Chrysler Pacifica southbound on Genesee Avenue, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. The driver had a green light and struck the skateboarder as he crossed the street.

The teenager was thrown and struck by a Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old man who was stopped at the red turn arrow in a northbound turn lane, Buttle said. The skateboarder came to rest south of the Nissan in the northbound lane.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The teen was not expected to survive, according to Buttle. The two others involved in the collision were not injured.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.