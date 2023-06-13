Sinkhole swallows excavator in Miramar, prompts water, gas shut-offs

Crews are working to fix a sinkhole that opened on a major street in Miramar on Tuesday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Construction equipment fell into the hole Tuesday morning in the 8040 block of Miramar Road. The impact of the fall caused the equipment to rupture water and gas lines, prompting nearby businesses and residents to shelter in place.

Due to the rupture, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) was forced to shut down the gas line and water was turned off in the immediate area. Nearly 1,000 customers were impacted by the shut-offs, according to the utility company’s outage map.

No injuries were reported in connection with the sinkhole. The cause of the trench has not been determined.

It is unclear when the street will be repaired and reopened.