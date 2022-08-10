Bankers Hill

Single-Digit Loss: Pinky Finger Severed in Afternoon Fight in Bankers Hill

Suspects were last seen on Spruce Street, according to San Diego Police

By City News Service

Police Wednesday are investigating a fight that broke out between three people, one losing a finger, in Park West.

It's not clear why the fight started, but it gean after a 31-year-old man was approached by two other men in their 30s in front of a convenience store near the corner of Spruce Street and 5th Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

During the fight, a knife was pulled and the 31-year-old victim's pinky finger was severed. The victim was taken to a hospital. It's not known if a surgeon was able to reconnect the digit.

The suspects were last seen on Spruce Street. Two suspects were later detained by police, but released after viewing surveillance footage.

