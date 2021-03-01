Gaslamp

Shots Fired Near Convention Center: Harbor Police

By Eric S. Page

Police approach a suspect in front of the convention center on Monday night.
David Villasenor

Harbor Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect along Harbor Drive on Monday night.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of Harbor Drive at about 7 p.m., officials told NBC 7.

A Harbor PD officer and the suspect both shot at each other but neither was hit, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Hospitalizations Down 64% in 1 Month

school reopenings 37 mins ago

Will the Money Talk When It Comes to School Reopening?

At least a dozen police cars, lights flashing, blocked Harbor Drive after the incident. The vehicles at one point stretched the full length of the convention center.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

At one point, a group of officers, some of them with weapons drawn and joined by a K-9 unit, approached someone on the sidewalk in front of the convention center who was laying on the ground.

Eventually, after the person was searched, officers lifted them to their feet and walked them to a patrol car.

It's not yet known if anyone was struck by gunfire.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news incident.

This article tagged under:

Gaslampconvention center
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us