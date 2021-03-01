Shots Fired Near Convention Center: Harbor Police

Harbor Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect along Harbor Drive on Monday night.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of Harbor Drive at about 7 p.m., officials told NBC 7.

A Harbor PD officer and the suspect both shot at each other but neither was hit, according to a spokesperson for the department.

At least a dozen police cars, lights flashing, blocked Harbor Drive after the incident. The vehicles at one point stretched the full length of the convention center.

At one point, a group of officers, some of them with weapons drawn and joined by a K-9 unit, approached someone on the sidewalk in front of the convention center who was laying on the ground.

Eventually, after the person was searched, officers lifted them to their feet and walked them to a patrol car.

It's not yet known if anyone was struck by gunfire.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news incident.