Shoreline Community Services helping people and property in Pacific Beach

Change happens in relationship. That's a motto Caryn Blanton, director of Shoreline Community Services, says she and her team reflect on frequently as they work to serve the needs of hundreds of people facing homelessness in San Diego's beach communities.

Shoreline Community Services is based in Pacific Beach but serves people in the coastal communities from Mission Beach north to La Jolla. Blanton estimates there are around 500 homeless in Shoreline’s service area, but she says each of their circumstances and individual needs are unique.

“We’re talking about people, we're not talking about numbers,” Blanton said, pointing out that these are people’s siblings, parents or neighbors, and treating them with respect and dignity is essential.

Shoreline began as a meal service in 2015. They expanded services in 2020 and opened a drop-in resource center in PB known as the Compass Station last year. The organization reported more than 8,700 visits in the first year. Those visits help connect people with a broad spectrum of resources, everything from housing, legal, medical, employment and mental health services.

Blanton said Shoreline recently launched the Community Care Crew, a program offering people struggling with homelessness a pathway back into the workforce.

“The Community Care Crew is a group of unsheltered folks who have been hired as shoreline employees to go out in the community and clean streets, sidewalks, landscaping, graffiti removal,” she said.

Blanton knows there isn’t a one-size fits all solution to homelessness. She's hopeful others will be inspired to get involved.

“People are creative and have great ideas, and we’re saying join us and help us to find creative solutions to this issue in our community," she said.

Look for Shoreline’s orange stickers in the community. They feature a QR code that links people in need to resources, and potential volunteers to ways they can help.