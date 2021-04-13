Shoppers Evacuate as Ammunition Cooks off in Burning Car in Del Mar Heights

Firefighters and police rushed to a parking lot outside a Vons supermarket in Del Mar Tuesday afternoon after a car fire spread to another vehicle, according to San Diego police.

Complicating firefighters' efforts battling the blaze, which was in the 13950 block of Mango Drive in Del Mar Heights, was the fact that there was ammunition in the second vehicle that caught fire. On a video recorded during the fire, the rounds can be heard cooking off.

At least one person had minor injuries from the fire, which began shortly after 4 p.m., authorities told NBC 7.

Originally, there were reports of explosions related to the fire, but officials later said those noises were, in fact, caused by tires popping from the heat.

The fire was in a single-story shopping plaza that also has a Starbucks, Jersey Mike's Subs, Broken Yolk restaurant, CVS drugstore and other businesses at the location.