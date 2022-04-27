Sheriffs Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old in Poway

A 13-year-old has been reported missing from Poway and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating her.

The teen was last seen leaving her home at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to take the family dog on a walk near the 18000 block of Heritage Drive, SDSO said.

She is described as an Asian female and goes by the name of Cassidy Chan. She has straight black hair, and brown eyes, is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hooded O'Neil sweater, black pants and black shoes.

The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit is working with the Poway Sheriff's Station and the Sheriff's Juvenile Services Group to locate Chan and her dog named Lucy.

If anyone sees her, they are encouraged to call 911 or call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Watch Commander: Help us find a missing person from Poway. She was last seen leaving her home near the 18000 block of Heritage Drive. She may be with a small white dog. If you see her, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200. pic.twitter.com/S2zEJNqB55 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2022

No other information was available.

