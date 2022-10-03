Beach Closures

Sewage Spill May Be at Fault for Fouled Beaches From IB to Coronado to La Jolla

Due to excessive bacteria levels, an advisory remains in effect for Campland in Mission Bay, the Children's Pool in La Jolla, La Jolla Cove, Shelter Island and Tidelands Park in Coronado, according to the county.

A sign warns beachgoers of contaminated water due to sewage in Imperial Beach in this undated photo.
Steven Luke

San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday.

According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south swell conditions pushing ocean waters from the south to the north, and "beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels exceed state health standards."

The county issued a water contact warning for the Imperial Beach shoreline in early September.

The Tijuana Slough Shoreline -- from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive -- will remain closed until sampling confirms the water is safe, according to the county. Beach advisory and closure information is at www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

