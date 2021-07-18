San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Seven San Diego County Jail Inmates Overdose on Fentanyl

By City News Service

Seven inmates at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa were hospitalized after they were believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said.

Deputies were alerted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a medical emergency inside a housing unit, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

One inmate was found unresponsive and medical staff administered Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to counter decreased breathing in an opioid overdose, officials said.

Six more inmates had symptoms indicating they were under the influence of drugs and Naloxone was administered before they were taken to hospitals, officials said. All were expected to recover.

No other information was available.

