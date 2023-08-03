Sesame Place San Diego: Kids get in free with adult ticket this summer

Looking for more things to do with your kids this summer?

From now until the end of October, children ages 3 to 9 can get into Sesame Place San Diego for free with the purchase of an adult ticket, the park said in a press release.

To redeem this limited-time deal, an adult must buy a single-day ticket priced at $84.99.

"One child can get in for free per adult ticket purchased," a spokesperson for Sesame Place confirmed to NBC 7.

Children under 3 can get into the park for free all year round and do not need a ticket.

The offer is available until Oct. 29. The park is open daily until early September and will be open on select dates for the rest of September and October.

The park has activities for the whole family, from going on water slides and rides to watching parades and theater shows and meeting characters in the interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood.

Sesame Place is also hosting the following themed weekends during August:

Best Friends Weekend, August 4 to 6 : Celebrating all things friendship, this weekend offers a friendship-themed storytime and meet and greet.

: Celebrating all things friendship, this weekend offers a friendship-themed storytime and meet and greet. B is for Bubbles Weekend, August 11 to 13 : This weekend features a bubble performer and a bubble dance party.

: This weekend features a bubble performer and a bubble dance party. First Responders Weekend, August 25 to 27: Sesame Street characters will dress in uniforms to highlight local heroes, and visitors can look at emergency vehicles.

Sesame Place is located at 2052 Entertainment Cir, Chula Vista, CA 91911.

For more information, visit the park's website.