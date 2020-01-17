Sentencing Day: Charles Merritt to Learn Fate for McStay Family Killings

What to Know The McStay family of Fallbrook was last heard from or seen on Feb. 4, 2010.

On Feb. 15, the family was reported missing to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Homicide investigators search the family's home on Avocado Vista Lane and found no sign of a struggle.

The man convicted in the mysterious disappearance and killings of a Southern California family, including two children, will learn his fate Friday.

Charles Merritt, 62, will be sentenced in a San Bernardino courtroom for the slayings of his former business associate Joseph McStay, 40, McStay's wife, Summer McStay, 43, and the couple's sons, 4-year-old Gianni McStay and 3-year-old Joseph McStay Jr.

After years of legal proceedings, he was found guilty on June 10, 2019, on four counts of murder. The bodies of the McStay family were found buried in the Mojave desert in 2013, three years after the family vanished from their home in San Diego County.

A jury recommended the death penalty for Merritt for the murders of Summer McStay and the children, and life without the possibility of parole in the killing of Joseph McStay. California currently has a moratorium on death row executions.

Prior to victim impact statements and the sentencing hearing, a judge will rule on two motions: a motion to reduce Merritt’s sentence and a motion for a new trial.

NBC 7 will be at the sentencing hearing. We'll bring you updates throughout Friday.

Almost 10 years after the McStay family of Fallbrook disappeared, Charles ‘Chase’ Merritt will be sentenced for their deaths. A judge will decide on life in prison or the death penalty. I’ll be in San Bernardino for this morning’s hearing. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/mRbBQxbfWk — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) January 17, 2020

Inside the Courtroom

Charles Merritt, dressed in a suit and tie, walked into the courtroom just before 9:40 a.m. and sat down next to his attorney. He put on his reading glasses and waited.

Charles Merritt has taken his seat in the courtroom where he will learn his fate for killing the McStay family nearly 10 years ago. https://t.co/3tzQjJuj1U pic.twitter.com/6TUWW1Oah0 — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) January 17, 2020

The McStay family disappeared from their Fallbrook home in 2010. Immediately, the mysterious case gripped the community. Where were they Why were they gone?

In the family's home, investigators found bowls of uneaten popcorn, as if the family had just been there, and planned to return. The home had no signs of forced entry. Soon, the family's car was found at a strip mall in south San Diego County near the U.S.-Mexico border.

A video captured at a nearby border crossing deepened the mystery. The clip appeared to show a family of four crossing the border into Mexico -- a family that looked like they could have been the McStays.

Ultimately, officials determined it was not the McStay family in that video.

Three years later, the remains of the family were discovered in a shallow grave in a remote desert in Southern California. When their remains were unearthed, investigators also found a rusty sledgehammer that they said was used to kill the family.

In 2014, Merritt was arrested.

Authorities said they traced his cellphone to the gravesite area. They also linked him to a call seeking to close Joseph McStay's online bookkeeping account.

Joseph McStay owned a custom fountain business and worked with Merritt. According to prosecutors, greed was the motive for the killings and Merritt killed the McStays because he was embezzling thousands of dollars from Joseph McStay's business.

Merritt's attorneys said the two men were best friends and investigators overlooked another possible suspect in the killings. Instead, they said, authorities zeroed in on an innocent man.