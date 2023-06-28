See the 2023 Petco Park concert lineup

Petco Park is bringing the heat this summer with more than a dozen concerts spanning multiple music genres.
From Weezer to Daniel Caesar, here's a list of all the artists performing at the venue this year.
June
Logic
When: Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Hip-hop
July
My Life Every Day USA with Porter Robinson, Malaa, Wavedash and Hotfire
When: Saturday, July 1 from 5 to 11 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Electronic, dubstep, house
Black Book in the Park with Chris Lake, Aluna, Harry Romero, Interplanetary Criminal and TOBEHONEST
When: Sunday, July 2 from 3 to 10 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Electronic
Morgan Wallen
When: Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15
Where: Full venue
Genre: Country
Slightly Stoopid & Sublime with Rome
When: Sunday, July 16 at 5 p.m.
Where: On field
Genre: Reggae, alternative rock
Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra
When: Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Indie rock
August
Yellowcard
When: Tuesday, August 1 at 6 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Pop, rock
Cigarettes After Sex
When: Friday, August 11
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Indie rock
Dom Dolla, Kyle Watson and Anna Lunoe
When: Saturday, August 12 from 5 to 11 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: House
Darius Rucker
When: Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Country
Kodak Black and NLE Choppa
When: Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Hip-hop
September
Weezer
When: Sunday, September 3 at 7:15 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Indie rock
The Revivalists and Band of Horses
When: Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Alternative rock
Kolohe Kai
When: Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Reggae
Modest Mouse and Pixies
When: Saturday, September 16 at 7 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Alternative rock
Daniel Caesar
When: Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: R&B
October
All American Rejects and New Found Glory
When: Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m.
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Pop punk
Hozier
When: Sunday, October 29
Where: Gallagher Square
Genre: Folk, soul, blues
December
Wild Horses Festival with Zach Bryan, Caamp, Sierra Ferrell and The Silent Comedy
When: Saturday, December 30 from 4 to 11 p.m.
Where: Full venue
Genre: Country, indie pop
