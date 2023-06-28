See the 2023 Petco Park concert lineup

Petco Park is bringing the heat this summer with more than a dozen concerts spanning multiple music genres.

From Weezer to Daniel Caesar, here's a list of all the artists performing at the venue this year.

June

Logic

When: Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Hip-hop

July

My Life Every Day USA with Porter Robinson, Malaa, Wavedash and Hotfire

When: Saturday, July 1 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Electronic, dubstep, house

Black Book in the Park with Chris Lake, Aluna, Harry Romero, Interplanetary Criminal and TOBEHONEST

When: Sunday, July 2 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Electronic

Morgan Wallen

When: Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15

Where: Full venue

Genre: Country

Slightly Stoopid & Sublime with Rome

When: Sunday, July 16 at 5 p.m.

Where: On field

Genre: Reggae, alternative rock

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra

When: Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Indie rock

August

Yellowcard

When: Tuesday, August 1 at 6 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Pop, rock

Cigarettes After Sex

When: Friday, August 11

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Indie rock

Dom Dolla, Kyle Watson and Anna Lunoe

When: Saturday, August 12 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: House

Darius Rucker

When: Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Country

Kodak Black and NLE Choppa

When: Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Hip-hop

September

Weezer

When: Sunday, September 3 at 7:15 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Indie rock

The Revivalists and Band of Horses

When: Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Alternative rock

Kolohe Kai

When: Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Reggae

Modest Mouse and Pixies

When: Saturday, September 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Alternative rock

Daniel Caesar

When: Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: R&B

October

All American Rejects and New Found Glory

When: Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m.

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Pop punk

Hozier

When: Sunday, October 29

Where: Gallagher Square

Genre: Folk, soul, blues

December

Wild Horses Festival with Zach Bryan, Caamp, Sierra Ferrell and The Silent Comedy

When: Saturday, December 30 from 4 to 11 p.m.

Where: Full venue

Genre: Country, indie pop

To view the complete concert lineup and purchase tickets, click here.