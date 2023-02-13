San Diego

See How Much Snow San Diego County Got and The Amount of Rainfall in Your Neighborhood

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

We fell asleep to the sound of rain Sunday night and early birds who awoke bright and early Monday heard the last bit of showers passing through San Diego County.

The overnight storm made for a wet early morning commute and resulted in measurable rain for the county. Those who are in East County passing El Cajon got more rain than the rest of the region. Elsewhere, the rain measured below an inch.

San Diego County

Take a look below to see how the inclement weather impacted your neighborhood:

Snow

  • Palomar Mountain Birch Hill – 2.0

South Bay

  • National City – 0.50
  • Bonita – 0.41
  • Otay Mountain – 0.17
  • Chula Vista – 0.17

Central

  • Miramar – 0.79
  • Kearny Mesa – 0.64
  • Fashion Valley – 0.42
  • Point Loma – 0.55

East County

  • Flinn Springs – 1.39
  • Borrego Springs – 0.01
  • La Mesa – 0.52
  • Ramona – 0.41
  • Santee – 0.41
  • Valley Center – 0.18
  • Pine Valley – 0.13
  • Julian – 0.10

North County

  • Poway – 0.44
  • Escondido – 0.33
  • Carlsbad – 0.21
  • Encinitas – 0.20
  • Vista – 0.12
  • Oceanside – 0.09
  • Fallbrook – 0.01

