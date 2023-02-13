Breezy Conditions in Store for San Diego County; Wet Weather Prompts Some School Closures

Early morning showers have made for wet roads across San Diego County and while most of the region will remain dry for the majority of the day, the inclement weather prompted one local school district to cancel classes for Monday.

The Julian Union Elementary School District (JUESD) announced it'll cancel school for its students on Monday and will have a late start on Tuesday. Schools part of the Warner Unified School District will have a late start on Monday. The changes were made due to inclement weather, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said wet weather won't be too much of a concern for much of the day once the early morning showers pass.

"Most of your Monday will be dry. It’ll be a little breezy, though," Parveen said.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the coast that'll be in effect from 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Northwest winds will breeze by at an average of 15 to 25 mph, with isolated gusts potentially reaching 40 mph.

Breezy conditions follow wet weather that began Sunday evening, bringing measurable rain and snow to the county.

More than an inch of rain and 2 inches of snow has fallen in parts of San Diego County, according to reports Monday from the National Weather Service.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, 1.38 inches of rain was recorded in Flinn Springs and 2 inches of snow was recorded at Palomar Mountain Birch Hill at 5,700 feet over the past 24 hours.

There was 0.64 inches of rain recorded at Miramar, 0.79 inches recorded in Harbison Canyon and 0.61 inches in Mesa Grande.