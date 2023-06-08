Three sisters falls

Hiker falls to her death at Three Sisters Falls in East San Diego County: Sheriff's

By City News Service

6-21-17-Three Sisters Falls Generic
San Diego County Sheriff's Department

A woman fell to her death Thursday in a popular backcountry hiking and sightseeing spot in the eastern San Diego County highlands.

The accident at Three Sisters Falls in the Descanso area was reported shortly before 10 a.m., sheriff's Lt. Matthew Carpenter said.

The woman, believed to have been in her mid-40s, died as emergency crews were preparing to airlift her to a hospital, the lieutenant said.

Neither her name nor details on the circumstances of the fatal fall were immediately available.

